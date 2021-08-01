Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / RRR Dosti song: Makers unveil special music video to celebrate Friendship Day, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
telugu cinema

RRR Dosti song: Makers unveil special music video to celebrate Friendship Day, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR

  • The song titled Dosti from RRR features musicians and singers from across industries and is a tribute to friendship. It also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST

The first song from the upcoming film RRR was unveiled on Sunday. The friendship-themed song was released to coincide with Friendship Day. The song was released in five languages.

While the song is titled Dosti in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada; it is called Natpu in Tamil and Priyam in Malayalam.

Featuring musicians and singers across industries, the song is a tribute to friendship and also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

RRR, which is being made on a massive scale, was originally planned to be released this October. However, given the current pandemic situation, the movie is most likely to be postponed once again. Reliable sources have revealed that the film is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti festival next year.

The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” SS Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.