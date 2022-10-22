RRR storms through Japan, records best opening for any Indian movie. Check out collection, reactions

SS Rajamouli's RRR finally released in Japan on Friday to a great response. The film recorded the best opening ever for an Indian film in Japan, beating the likes of Prabhas' Saaho on the list.

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, the film earned ¥18 million which is about ₹1.06 crore. Previously, the record was held by Prabhas' Saaho at ₹90 lakh day 1 collection. The report also anticipates the weekend collection to be over ₹3.5 crore. (Also read: 'I'm working in the wrong country', says Hollywood director Daniel Kwan after watching RRR)

The RRR team, including Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently in Japan to promote their film. Their wives and family have also joined them on the trip. Pictures and videos of the two stars meeting overwhelmed fans have surfaced on the internet. One video showed Jr NTR meeting crying and screaming fans in a hotel lobby and another showed a hotel's staff members surprising him with heartfelt letters.

Japanese fans of the movie also left their reactions on Twitter. One wrote, “Watched RRR. Best excitement of the year! ! ! Even though I know that overly enthusiastic recommendations will have the opposite effect, Rajamouli's film is set with enthusiasm, so it's hard to control. There are too many highlights, such as the confrontation of 1 vs. about 10,000 at the beginning, the rope-hanging rescue play, that in the middle and that in the end. Natu is also great.” Another said, "I want everyone who thinks "I'm a little depressed" to watch the Indian movie RRR that will be released today. This tension continues for 3 hours straight. After watching it, tears and smiles will make your face look amazing as you walk out of the theatre."

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster. Recently, RRR fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli's directorial was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. However, last week, the makers started their 'for your consideration' campaign, asking for nominations in as many as 14 categories, these include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday announced the line-up for the Indian Panorama segment for the year 2022. A total of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films will be screened during the event. These also include RRR.

