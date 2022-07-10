Sai Pallavi recalls being beaten by parents after they found her love letter in class 7: 'Hit me hard, a lot'

Sai Pallavi recently revealed that she was beaten by her parents after they found out about a love letter she had written to a boy while she was in school. Pallavi's latest film Virata Parvam sees her character Vennela risking her life in an attempt to deliver a letter to Rana Daggubati’s Ravi by his mother. Also Read| Sai Pallavi says her father jokes about her marrying a Telugu guy

However, in real life, Pallavi never tried to write a letter again after she received a scolding from her parents for the first one she wrote. The actor recalled the incident in a recent conversation about the film with the YouTube channel My Village Show, facilitated by Netflix.

When asked if the letters she wrote in the film were real or if she was acting, to which the actor replied, “In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.”

When the same question was put to her co-star Rana Daggubati, who replied that he wrote one to his late grandfather-- filmmaker Daggubati Ramanaidu. He said, “Well, I wrote one to my Grandfather in Karamchedu in my childhood. That was all. I didn’t write letters to anyone after that.”

Virata Parvam released in theatres on June 17, but couldn’t perform well at the box office. It began streaming on Netflix on July 1. The Telugu period romantic action drama film is written and directed by Venu Udugula, and produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas. Set in the Telangana region in the 1990s amidst the Naxalite movement, the film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand.

Pallavi will be next seen in Gargi, her second theatrical release this year. She plays a school teacher in the film, written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran. It is scheduled to release on July 15.

