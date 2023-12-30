Salaar becomes 5th Prabhas film to cross 100 crore in Hindi after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, Baahubali

Prabhas' action drama Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is going strong at the box office not only in India but also worldwide. The film has grossed more than ₹550 crore worldwide and collected ₹317.62 crore nett in India in eight days. As per Sacnilk.com, the Hindi version of the Telugu film, directed by Prashanth Neel, has entered the enter the ₹100 crore club in India. As per the portal, Salaar has earned roughly ₹105 crore nett in India in Hindi after nine days in theatres. Also read: Prashanth Neel reacts to social media 'war' between Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki Prabhas in a still from Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel.

This is great news for the Prabhas-starrer amid a clash with an eagerly-awaited Hindi movie like Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Salaar has now become the fifth movie of Prabhas to reach the ₹100 crore in Hindi milestone and the second of the year after Adipurush.

Prabhas' top 5 ₹ 100 crore films in Hindi

Sacnilk's officials X account tweeted on Saturday about Prabhas, "Only South Indian actor to have more than one film in ₹100 crore nett club." The portal also shared the box office collections of Prabhas' top 5 films in Hindi.

While Salaar is placed on the no. 5 spot as of now, Baahubali 2 is no. 1 with approximately ₹511 crore nett in Hindi, followed by Adipurush on no. 2 with roughly ₹148 core nett in Hindi in India and Saaho on no. 3 with approximately ₹145.7 crore. Baahubali is no. 4 with approximately ₹118.5 crore.

Prabhas only South Indian actor with 5 ₹ 100 cr films

Salaar would have scored much better than its current total in Hindi had it released solo. The clash with Dunki has reduced it to fewer shows but still, it has done very well, especially in mass pockets. The film will continue to do good business and is expected to finish with more than ₹150 crore nett in Hindi in its lifetime run, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Prabhas is the only south Indian actor to have five films in the ₹100 crore nett club in Hindi, as no other actor has more than one, as per the portal. Allu Arjun (Pushpa - The Rise), Jr NTR and Ram Charan (RRR), Rajinikanth (2.0), and Yash (KGF 2) are the other actors in this list.

