Salaar box office collection day 9: Prabhas film likely to mint over 325 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 30, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 9: As of now, Salaar likely earned around ₹10.5 crore nett in India on its ninth day for all languages.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 9: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in theatres on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. As per Sacnilk.com, the film will earn over 325 crore in India by Saturday. The film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. (Also Read | Salaar becomes 5th Prabhas film to cross 100 crore in Hindi after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, Baahubali)

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play childhood friends in Salaar.
Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted 308 crore [Telugu: 186.05 crore; Malayalam: 9.65 crore; Tamil: 15.2 crore; Kannada: 4.6 crore; Hindi: 92.5 crore] during week one. On day 8, the film earned 9.62 crore [Telugu: 2.95 crore; Malayalam: 20 lakh; Tamil: 40 lakh; Kannada: 7 lakh; Hindi: 6 crore]. As of now, Salaar earned around 10.5 crore nett in India on its ninth day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered 328.12 crore.

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle.

More about Salaar

The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned 106 crore and 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed 116 crore on the first day. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

Prashanth on Salaar, Dunki

Talking about the clash between Salaar and Dunki, Prashanth Neel told Pinkvilla, "We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate of being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass."

