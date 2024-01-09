Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 18: Prabhas film earns 2.25 cr, to cross 400 cr soon in India

Salaar box office collection day 18: Filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire might have slowed down at the box office as it entered its third Monday. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has earned ₹2.25 crore as per early estimates on its day 18. It was released on December 22. Also read: Salaar's Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran laugh out loud as they celebrate film's success Salaar box office collection day 18: Prabhas stars as Deva.

Salaar box office report

Going by the portal, Salaar has minted ₹395.50 crore so far in India and is likely to enter the ₹400 crore club soon. It marked an overall occupancy of 16.11 percent reportedly for its Telugu version on Monday. While the occupancy for the Hindi version was 11.89 percent on January 8, the Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 16.10%, as per the same portal.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The film released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. It revolves around the fictional city of Khansaar, and stars Prabhas and Prithviraj as two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

Salaar success

On Monday, the Salaar team came together to celebrate the success of their film. From Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran to director Prashanth Neel and others, everyone took part in a celebration and cut a cake in the presence of the media and paparazzi. A closer look at the big chocolate cake showed ‘Blockbuster Salaar’ written on it.

The pictures from the event were shared on X on Monday by Salaar's official account. It read, “The blockbuster success calls for a blockbuster celebration! Salaar box office storm… Record breaking Salaar… Salaar ruling box office."

Not only in India, but Salaar is also doing well at the global box office. It has crossed ₹650 crore mark, as per a post shared by the makers. Salaar is now aiming to win hearts in Spain and Japan. Recently, the official announcement was made on X, confirming its release in the two countries soon. "#SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in Spanish. @IndiaCinepolis,” read the official handle of Salaar, announcing the film’s release by India Cinepolis in Latin America.

