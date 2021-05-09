IND USA
Samantha Akkineni shared this picture with her pet Hash, much to the delight of her fans.
Samantha Akkineni posts selfie with pet Hash, fans react: 'So cute'

  • Samantha Akkineni on Saturday posted a picture with her pet Hash, which was loved by her many fans. See it here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her pet dog Hash. The picture, which was taken inside Samantha’s car, was described as 'cute' by many people in the comments box.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "#Hope." However, written on the picture were the words - “Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear." It was noticed by celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani who wrote in the comments box: "Object in mirror is truly much closer."

Recently, Samantha shared a boomerang video about mental health. She’s been very active during the pandemic on social media.


On the career-front, Samantha will soon begin work on the upcoming project, Shakuntalam, which will be directed by Gunasekhar. Speaking at the launch of the movie recently, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. The filmmaker is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Meanwhile, Samantha is on the verge of wrapping up the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also read: Hansal Mehta dedicates Mother's Day post to India: 'May your pain be alleviated by your true children'

She completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man a while back. Samantha also signed a Tamil horror flick with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan.

At the time of getting the project, she had said that she was thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.


