Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘absolutely shattered’ over Kochi teen's suicide due to bullying: ‘I hope the truth isn't silenced’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to amplify a note posted by the mother, Rajna PM, of a teenager called Mihir Ahammed from Kochi who died due to suicide. The actor wrote that she was ‘absolutely shattered’ by the news and hoped that bullying would be taken as a serious offence. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she isn't signing more Tamil films; says Raj & DK ‘spoiled’ her) Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that paying condolences is no longer enough.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s note

Samantha posted a note written by the teen’s mother, writing, “#JusticeForMihir.” She also wrote, “This news has absolutely shattered me! It’s 2025. Yet, we’ve lost another bright young life, snuffed out because a few individuals, filled with hate and venom pushed someone to the brink!”

The actor also wrote that Mihir’s death is a ‘reminder that bullying, harassment, and ragging are not just ‘harmless traditions’ or ‘rites of passage’. She added, “They are violence – psychological, emotional, and sometimes, even physical. We have stringent anti-ragging laws apparently, yet our students continue to suffer in silence, afraid to speak up, afraid of consequences, afraid that no one will listen. Where are we failing?”

Samantha then wrote that this news cannot be met with ‘just condolences’ and that it ‘demands action’. “I hope the authorities get to the bottom of this, and I hope the truth is not silenced by the system. Mihir deserves justice. His parents deserve closure. Strict and immediate action must follow.”

She also called for her followers to call out bullying and support the victim. “Silence enables abuse,” she wrote, asking those being bullied to seek help. She also wrote, “Let’s teach our children empathy and kindness, nor fear and submission.” Samantha ended the note with, “Mihir’s death should be a wake-up call. Justice for him means ensuring that no other student has to endure the same pain. We owe him that much.”

A screen grab of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram stories.

What happened

The note Samantha posted details the teen’s mother pleading for justice for her son. The 15-year-old boy who fell from the 26th floor of an apartment in Tripunithura on January 15 and his mother made allegations that he died from suicide due to’relentless ragging and bullying’ at school.

Written on January 30, the note alleges that Mihir was forced to lick toilet seat by his abusers, had his head pushed into the toilet and bullied for his skin colour at school and on the school bus. The mother also claimed that upon learning of his death, his abusers messaged, ‘f**k n***a he actually died.’ A police complaint has been filed and the probe is on.