Samantha Ruth Prabhu cries as she thanks Telugu fans for supporting her in ‘every mistake I made’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke down in tears as she thanked the Telugu community in USA. She attended the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). In a video shared by Gulte, Samantha expressed her gratitude and even bowed her head to the crowd at the event. Thanking the people, she said that they didn't let go of her even after "every mistake I made". Samantha Ruth Prabhu said her Telugu fans gave her an identity, a home and a sense of belonging.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks Telugu community in US for their support

Samantha wondered why it took her 15 years to be on that stage to thank the Telugu community. "I never got the chance to thank you. You made me your own from my very first film. You have only given me love. I can't believe it has taken me 15 years to come here and say thank you (bows her head). Although it's been 15 years, I think I have come here at an important stage of my career. I am not even surprised that the people who loved and appreciated Subham (2025) the most were the Telugu community of North America. I am truly grateful. I wasn't even surprised."

Samantha thanks them for not letting go, weeps

The actor thanked her fans for being with her throughout her journey and never letting go of her. "Every step I took, every mistake I made, you still didn't let go of me. I am truly appreciative of that. Wherever I go, whatever I do and whichever industry I work in, the first thought which comes to my mind before making any decision is, 'Will the Telugu audiences be proud of me or not?' Thank you for supporting me through this long journey. You gave me an identity, a home and a sense of belonging. I truly mean that from the bottom of my heart," she added. As she concluded her speech, an emotional Samantha started crying.

Samantha's recent projects

Samantha's recent project was her debut production, Subham. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the horror comedy stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani in key roles. It released in theatres on May 9.

Samantha was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel on Prime Video, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.