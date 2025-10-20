Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays with kids at NGO's Diwali event, celebrates with candles and gifts. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a bunch of photos as she attended a Diwali event along with children from different NGOs. Taking to Instagram, Samantha gave a glimpse of how they spent time together. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, for the event, wore a yellow suit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends Diwali event, spends with kids

In a few photos, Samantha was seen sitting while the children played with her. She also smiled and posed for the camera while holding a child on her lap. The kids were also seen performing for the actor. Samantha also shared a picture as she placed candles in her palm.

A few photos showed Samantha posing for the camera carrying candles along with the children. The children also received gifts at the event. Samantha wore a yellow suit to the event. Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, "Light of Joy 2025. What a beautiful evening it was, one filled with laughter, gratitude, and togetherness."

Samantha pens a long note

A part of the caption read, "This year’s gratitude activity was extra special, each child wrote down what they’re thankful for, reminding us all of how much love and hope can exist in the smallest hearts. This was our special Diwali celebration in Pratyusha Support’s 11th year, having crossed 10 gorgeous years of purpose, we continue to grow stronger in our journey of spreading love, light, and hope."

"We’re already dreaming bigger for our next event, with more NGOs, more children, and hopefully, our donors joining us in person too! Until then, let’s keep sharing the light. Happy Diwali, everyone," concluded her note. A comment read, “This is so sweet and adorable.”

Fans react to Samantha's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “You are spreading light proof that one soul can brighten a universe for all the kids.” A person wrote, “The kids are the happiest I’m sure and you too look small kid there.”

About Samantha's project

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026.