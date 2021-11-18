Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for 'queen' Nayanthara: 'She came, she dared, she conquered'. See pics

South Indian star Nayanthara turned 37 on Thursday. Nayanthara's friend and her Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted pictures from the birthday celebration and penned a note for her.

Posting the pictures, Samantha wrote, “She came. She saw. She dared. She dreamed. She performed and she conquered! Happy birthday Nayan #happybirthdaynayanthara #queen #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal”

In the first picture, Samantha and Nayanthara were seen hugging each other. In the second, Nayanthara was captured cutting her birthday cake. Actor Vijay Sethupathi who is playing the lead in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal was also spotted clapping for her in the background. Nayanthara's fiance, Vignesh Shivan who is the director of the film, was also spotted in the background.

The birthday bash was organised by Vignesh on Wednesday night. A number of videos from the birthday celebrations have made their way on social media. In one of the videos, Nayanthara looks absolutely surprised after seeing the birthday cake.

On Nayanthara's birthday, Vignesh shared her new look poster from his upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He wrote: "Happy birthday Kanmani, thangamey and my ellamaey. Life with you is full of love and affection to perfection. May God bless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever!"

Last week, Vignesh shared the first look of Samantha from the film. Samantha will be playing the character of Khatija. In the poster, she was seen wearing a black top and a choker. Posting the image, the director wrote, “Happy to present Khatija." The film features Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay in the lead roles.

Vignesh and Nayanthara have been dating each other for the past few years. Earlier this year, while promoting her film Netrikann, Nayanthara revealed she's engaged. On a talk show, when she was asked about the ring she was wearing, the actress said: “This is an engagement ring."

Nayanthara was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Annaatthe and before that in Netrikann, a remake of Korean film Blind. It was directed by Milind Rau. The actress also has Godfather and Gold lined up.

