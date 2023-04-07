Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Allu Arjun isn't involved in decision making for daughter Arha: 'She decides her own things'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently said that she believes Allu Arjun will not get involved in the career of his daughter, Allu Arha. The six-year-old girl makes her film debut with Shaakuntalam that features Samantha in the lead role. Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sachin Khedekar and Mohan Babu will also be seen in the film. (Also read: Samantha confesses Shaakuntalam budget is 'quite high', says she is nervous) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will be seen in Shaakauntalam.

In the film directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arha plays the role of Prince Bharat while Samantha essays the titular role of Shakuntala. The film is based on popular ancient India play Abhignyana Shakuntalam that was written by Kalidasa. The film will release on April 14.

Samantha told News18, “For some reason, she is her own person and she decides her own things. I don’t think her father is involved and is going to involve himself in her career because it’s going to kind of take off differently after this movie. It’s something to look forward to definitely to. When I say families and children are going to connect with this film, apart from the main leads, there’s a child who has a beautiful role in this film so it’ll be a massive connect there."

Allu Arha's look in Shaakuntalam has left internet comparing her to Allu Arjun.

Samantha had recently told the news agency PTI that she refused to work in Shaakuntalam initially, as she did “not have the confidence” to play a princess onscreen. “I had first said no because I was doing The Family Man 2, in which I had a real role. Since childhood, Disney has been my favourite genre. Irrespective of whether I am happy or sad, I would watch Disney films. So, I did not have confidence that I could play Shakuntala, a princess, a symbol of perfection,” she said.

Most recently, Samantha featured in the sci-fi thriller film Yashoda that received positive responses from the audience. Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha has a few more interesting projects in the pipeline. These include the Telugu film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and the Prime Video action thriller web series Citadel will also feature Varun Dhawan.

