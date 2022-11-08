Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her illness is not life-threatening, trashes exaggerated headlines: 'I’m not dead yet'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Telugu thriller Yashoda, has opened up about her health condition in a promotional interview. Recalling the journey she went through battling her condition, an emotional Samantha also clarified that she’s not at a life-threatening stage and wished the media could have avoided their exaggerated reporting on her health condition. (Also read: Varun Dhawan shares update after Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis, fans advise 'don't push yourself too hard')

On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram to share a post in which she wrote that she’s gearing up for the promotions of Yashoda. A clip from her promotional interview has surfaced on social media. She can be seen turning emotional talking about how she dealt with her health condition.

An emotional Samantha said: “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

In the same clip, Samantha clarified she’s not at a stage where her condition is life-threatening. “I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said.

In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The film’s trailer was recently released and it assures that the film will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with good scope for Samantha to flex her action skills. There’s even a brief scene where we get to see her fight a few guards with just a baton.

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others.

