Samantha Ruth Prabhu smiles and poses with Ram Charan at his sister-in-law Anushpala's wedding reception. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the wedding reception of Anushpala Kamineni, the sister-in-law of actor Ram Charan. Samantha posed for pictures with her friend-fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, actor Shriya Saran, Ram and his wife Upasana Konidela. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared pictures from the function.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-posted the pictures. In the photos, Samantha was seen wearing a beige saree with white embroidery and a matching blouse. Samantha accessorised with a neckpiece and earrings as she opted to leave her hair loose.

Posing with Samantha and Shriya, Shilpa on her Instagram Stories shared a photo tagging them and wrote, "About last night."

Sharing a post on the social media platform, Shilpa along with Samantha and Upasana smiled for the camera. One of the pictures also featured Ram Charan, Samantha, Shilpa and Upasana.

Shilpa captioned the post, "Few of the best people in my life, who are kind, empathetic, progressive, fearless, focused, compassionate, determined, crazy driven to create and make a difference." Samantha reacted by dropping a black heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Upasana had shared pictures from Anushpala's wedding on Instagram. She had captioned it, "Truly a very very special day in my life. Sooo much gratitude. Thank you for ur warm wishes & blessings for my darling sister @anushpala & @armaanebrahim I’m overwhelmed with your love."

Upasana had also shared a post giving a glimpse of her 9-year-old outfit, from pre-wedding festivities. She had written, "I take so much pride in repeating & preserving clothes. I believe quality shopping is better for the planet than quantity. Clothes that have emotions attached are priceless. Thank u @anamikakhanna.in for recreating my Poshama Panduga outfit for Anush’s in Domakonda 9 years later." Samantha had commented, "Beautiful (two hearts emoji)."

Meanwhile, Samantha is set to work in Philip John's film, Arrangements of Love. In the movie, she will essay the role of a bisexual character who has her own detective agency, according to Variety.

She will also feature in a special song in the upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. This will be her career's first dance number. The movie also stars actor Allu Arjun. She also has Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

She was last seen in the second season of the web series, The Family Man in which she played Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel.

