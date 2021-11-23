Santhosh Ananddram opens up about making a biopic on late Puneeth Rajkumar

Filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, who worked with the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the Kannada blockbuster Yuvarathnaa, has reacted to rumours about a biopic being planned on the life of Puneeth. Santhosh said that he will try his best to bring the idea to the screen.

Puneeth Rajkumar died October 29, due to cardiac arrest. When a fan asked Santhosh if he has any plans of making a biopic, the filmmaker wrote on Twitter: “I’ll try my level best to bring this idea on screen.”

I’ll try my level best to bring this idea on screen 🙏 #appusirliveson https://t.co/ivcPkm7HyF — Santhosh Ananddram (@SanthoshAnand15) November 21, 2021

Several fans welcomed the idea of a biopic on the life of Puneeth Rajkumar, who was fondly called Appu by his fans. One fan said, “Yes, indeed a great idea sir. Please come up with a biopic our beloved Appu.” Another one wrote, “Yes sir, please make the biopic of our Appu sir. Let’s spread his goodness to next generation. Appu lives forever in this world for all good cause.” While one tweeted, “Yes sir, please do it by this we can fulfill seeing Appu once again on bigg screen by you.. And will be the best tribute to him through your meaning direction.”

Yuvarathnaa, which was released last year and emerged a box-office success, was Puneeth’s last on-screen appearance. He recently completed shoot for upcoming Kannada film, James. Puneeth had completed the entire shoot but for one action sequence. Puneeth could not dub for the movie, but the makers are still confident about releasing the film in cinemas.

Puneeth had recently signed a film titled Dvitva with filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The project was announced with much fanfare a few months ago. Trisha was signed as the female lead.

