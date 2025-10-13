Sekhar Kammula shares rare picture with daughter Vandana from her graduation: ‘A poignant feeling’

Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula is known for maintaining a low profile in his personal life. It’s rare for him to speak about his family in interviews or share pictures of them on social media. However, it appears that he couldn’t help but take public pride in his daughter, Vandana Kammula, as she graduated from college. Take a look. Sekhar Kammula is a proud father as his daughter, Vandana Kammula, graduated from college.

Sekhar Kammula shares rare picture with daughter

Sekhar took to Instagram to post a picture of himself smiling widely as he hugs his daughter, Vandana. With her graduation cap on, Vandana also appears happy about reaching this milestone. Posting the picture, the filmmaker wrote, “It’s a poignant feeling when you realize that your kids have grown up and are ready to face the world. Proud seeing my daughter graduate with honors.”

Fans left congratulatory messages under the post, with one of them writing, “All grown up (heart emoji) congratulations Vandana.” Another fan called the moment ‘adorable’ and congratulated both of them. Former actor Richa Langella commented, “Such proud moment indeed! Congrats!” Numerous others also left congratulatory messages under the post.

Recently, Vandana accompanied her father to the audio launch of his most recent film, Kuberaa. She stole the media's attention, which prompted them to ask her to pose for a few pictures after spotting her, given her rare public appearance. When videos of her at the event were released online, numerous people commented, calling her cute.

Recent work

Sekhar’s most recent film was the Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa. It starred Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on June 20 this year and collected ₹135.75 crore at the box office worldwide. Expectations were high for the film, which received praise for its story and Dhanush’s performance, as it was Sekhar’s next project after the 2021 hit Love Story with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.