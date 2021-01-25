IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
telugu cinema

Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai

Being directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:51 PM IST

The shoot of actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata began on Monday in Dubai, its makers have announced. Being directed by Parasuram, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.

A tweet from the makers’ handle Mythri Movie Makers read: “The auction and the action begins. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shuru (sic).”


The first shoot schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film will be shot.

Keerthy Suresh reached Dubai a few days ago. She had updated on her Instagram page about her trip.

It has so far been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead. However, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

The makers, as per reports, had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current acting assignments.

Also read: SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting slightly longer hair and it’s said to be for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahesh babu sarkaru vaari paata keerthy suresh

Related Stories

A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
tamil cinema

Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s much delayed sci-film Ayalaan is now complete. The team celebrated the shoot wrap up with a cake-cutting ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Vaashi would feature Keerthy Suresh in lead role.
Vaashi would feature Keerthy Suresh in lead role.
others

Mohanlal unveils title of Keerthy Suresh’s Malayalam film Vaashi

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Mohanlal unveiled the title poster of the film Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Mahesh Babu took to social media to post a happy picture with wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. He also addressed her as his 'boss lady'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
telugu cinema

Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched at a function on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The first look of actor Varun Tej from his upcoming film Ghani is out. He plays a boxer in the film and will undergo a makeover for his role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
telugu cinema

Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast including Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun got together for a grand celebration on its first anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP