Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai

The shoot of actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata began on Monday in Dubai, its makers have announced. Being directed by Parasuram, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.

A tweet from the makers’ handle Mythri Movie Makers read: “The auction and the action begins. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shuru (sic).”





The first shoot schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film will be shot.

Keerthy Suresh reached Dubai a few days ago. She had updated on her Instagram page about her trip.

It has so far been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead. However, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

The makers, as per reports, had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current acting assignments.

Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting slightly longer hair and it’s said to be for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

