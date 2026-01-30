Shriya Saran on being boxed as 'south actress' through her career: 'You are what you believe yourself to be' | Interview
Shriya Saran talks about her journey in films and why the tag of ‘south actress’ does not bother her despite her diverse filmography.
For a girl born in a Hindi-speaking family in Haridwar, Shriya Saran has done well to be called one of the foremost female stars in the south for almost two decades now. The actor, despite no knowledge of Tamil or Telugu, has worked in some of the biggest films in the two industries, even earning the tag of a ‘south actress’.
Shriya Saran on her journey
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shriya says she was never bothered by the tag as she didn’t feel she was being boxed by it. Talking about her journey, Shriya recalls, “I was born in Haridwar. I lived there for 17 years of my life. Then I moved to Delhi, so I could learn Kathak from Shovana Narayan ji. That was a huge move at that point in time. Then I started acting when I was 17. And that was a huge step for my family because my dad's an engineer, mom's a teacher in DPS, and it was like ‘what!?’”
Shriya says the constant shifts and movements in her life as a teenager prepared her for the public life she leads today. “Because I was a small-town girl in Delhi, it was a cultural shock for me. From there to LSR and then when I went to sets, learning new languages, all of that, I feel really prepared me for life”
Even though Shriya debuted in Bollywood with Awarapan two decades ago, she was almost always referred to as a South actress in the media, not that she is complaining. Shriya says, “The kind of love South has given me really makes me blessed. My heart is South Indian, I feel.”
Since her debut with Ishtam in 2001, Shriya has worked in some of the biggest Tamil and Telugu hits, including Chatrapathi, Sivaji, Pokkiri Raja, and Manam, as well as a cameo in RRR. But she has also been active in Hindi films, appearing in the Drishyam films apart from Awarapan. Talking about the ‘south actress’ label, she says, “One of the things that I learned is that you are what you believe yourself to be. If you keep growing and learning and let life teach you things, you start living it better. But if you start thinking life is coming at you, or it's attacking you because people think like that for you, or they are boxing you, then it'll become a battle. While you can actually use it as a kind of flavour that this is what they think of me; this is my flavour.”
Shriya argues that people will label and box you only if you are noticeable. “People start saying these things or start boxing you, is when they're noticing you. Then you break that, and you become something else,” she adds.
Shriya Saran's work in 2026
Shriya is currently starring in Space Gen: Chandrayaan, her web series debut. The Hindi show is based on ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission, dramatising a true story with added fictional elements. Shriya plays an ISRO scientist in the show, which also stars Nakuul Mehta and Danish Sait. It is streaming on JioHotstar. The actor will be seen in Drishyam 3 later this year.
