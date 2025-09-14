Shriya Saran opens up about her love story with husband Andrei Koscheev: ‘I booked a wrong flight’

Sometimes, the best love stories begin with a travel mishap. Just ask Shriya Saran, who opened up about meeting her husband Andrei Koscheev in the most unexpected way. On the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired on Netflix, the actor shared a heartfelt and humorous anecdote about how a booking error led her to the love of her life during a solo trip to the Maldives. After a booking error sent Shriya Saran alone to the Maldives, the actor revealed how she and her husband Andrei Koscheev bonded during the trip and later married in 2018.

Shriya opens up about meeting her husband in Maldives

“I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the South of the Maldives, and that’s where I met Andrei,” Shriya recalled at the show.

She added that despite knowing nothing about each other at the time, they bonded over new experiences on the trip. “The first film of mine he ever watched was Drishyam, and he got scared after that,” she joked, sparking laughter from the audience.

Shriya's Mirai co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak joined her on the episode. The show delivered its trademark chaos and charm, from Teja hilariously calling Jagapathi Babu a “romantic at heart” to their funny impressions of Rajinikanth’s iconic dance moves.

About Shriya and Andrei's relationship

After their fateful encounter in the Maldives, Shriya and Andrei began dating and tied the knot in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence in March 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Radha in 2021, completing their family.

About Shriya's latest project

Shriya was last seen in a special appearance in the Tamil romantic action thriller Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. She is currently enjoying the success of the Telugu fantasy action film Mirai, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni and released in September. The film features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Jayaram in key roles alongside Shriya.