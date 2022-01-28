Shruti Haasan turns 36: Her first look from Prabhas starrer Salaar revealed on her birthday. See pic

Shruti Haasan turned 36 on Friday. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel wished Shruti and unveiled her look from her upcoming multilingual project Salaar. The film stars Prabhas in the lead.

Prashant revealed that Shruti plays a character called Aadya in the film. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @Shrutihaasan. Thank you for being part of Salaar and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets (sic)."

Several fans took to the replies section and wished Shruti. One fan wrote: “Wow happy for you @Shrutihaasan (sic).” Another fan wrote in Telugu that Prabhas and Shruti on screen pairing will be lit. One fan said that they they’re waiting to watch Shruti with Prabhas on screen.

Following the success of KGF, Prashanth and Prabhas are coming together for the first time in Salaar, which is rumoured to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm. Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

“An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth wrote. Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, in which he plays a famed palm reader. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January 2020. The film has been predominantly shot in and around Europe. A special set was erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad where the film’s final schedule was completed in November 2020.

Prabhas recently commenced work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone will make her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

