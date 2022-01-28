Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Shruti Haasan turns 36: Her first look from Prabhas starrer Salaar revealed on her birthday. See pic
telugu cinema

Shruti Haasan turns 36: Her first look from Prabhas starrer Salaar revealed on her birthday. See pic

Shruti Haasan celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel wished the actor on her birthday and released her first look poster from the film Salaar on Twitter. 
Shruti Haasan to star in Prabhas's Salaar.
Shruti Haasan to star in Prabhas's Salaar.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shruti Haasan turned 36 on Friday. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel wished Shruti and unveiled her look from her upcoming multilingual project Salaar.  The film stars Prabhas in the lead. 

Prashant revealed that Shruti plays a character called Aadya in the film. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @Shrutihaasan. Thank you for being part of Salaar and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets (sic)."

Several fans took to the replies section and wished Shruti. One fan wrote: “Wow happy for you @Shrutihaasan (sic).” Another fan wrote in Telugu that Prabhas and Shruti on screen pairing  will be lit. One fan said that they they’re waiting to watch Shruti with Prabhas on screen.

Following the success of KGF, Prashanth and Prabhas are coming together for the first time in Salaar, which is rumoured to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm. Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

“An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth wrote. Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, in which he plays a famed palm reader. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January 2020. The film has been predominantly shot in and around Europe. A special set was erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad where the film’s final schedule was completed in November 2020.

Read More: Shruti Haasan on negative comments: 'They called me chudail but that's my aesthetic and it makes me powerful'

Prabhas recently commenced work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone will make her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shruti haasan prabhas pooja hegde + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out