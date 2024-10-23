Sobhita Dhulipala takes time out from wedding prep to attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Watch

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who is all set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya, put a pause on her wedding preparations as she attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding prep begins with a beautiful ceremony. See pics) Sobhita Dhulipala posed for the paparazzi at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Sobhita attends Diwali bash amid wedding preparations

For the bash, Sobhita wore a silver and blue saree and blouse. She also wore earrings and bangles. She gave different poses and smiled for the paparazzi stationed at the venue before joining her colleagues for the party.

Sobhita began her wedding festivities earlier this week

A day ahead of the party, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post. For the ceremony, Sobhita wore a vibrant saree with a gold and green border. In the photos, she could be seen surrounded by the women of her household.

Sobhita had shared a post

Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities. Pasupu means turmeric, and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together." In the pictures, Sobhita was seen crushing turmeric and seeking theblessings of elders.

About Sobhita, Chaitanya's wedding

An official announcement regarding Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding date and venue is yet to be made. In August, Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Chaitanya and Sobhita from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Along with the post, he wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara, directed by Vandana Kataria. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha. It released on ZEE5 in September 2024.