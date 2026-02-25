SS Rajamouli unveils India’s most advanced Motion Capture facility: ‘When I look back at my films such as Baahubali...’

"With the introduction of A&M's Motion Capture technology, that gap has finally been bridged. This will change how Indian filmmakers envision and execute their stories, as we will no longer need to outsource. I have visited several Motion Capture facilities across the world, but what A&M offers is the perfect blend of precision and performance. We utilised this facility in the making of crucial sequences in Varanasi, and the results were simply fantastic," the filmmaker added.

"India has always had some of the world's best technicians contributing to major global productions, but what we lacked was an advanced facility right here at home. When I look back at some of my previous films like Baahubali, Eega, etc., I reminisce about how I could have made them even better if I had access to motion capture technology back then in India," Rajamouli said, in a press statement.

The unveiling signals what industry insiders describe as a defining moment in India's creative and technological evolution. Rajamouli, who previously launched India's first Dolby cinema processing facility at Annapurna Studios, described the Motion Capture lab as a long-awaited milestone for domestic filmmakers.

Christened the A&M MoCap Lab, the facility marks a collaboration between actor Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios and producer Shobu Yarlagadda's Mihira Visual Labs. The lab is powered by Hollywood-based Animatrik Film Design, a global leader in motion capture technology.

In a major technological leap for Indian cinema, filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Wednesday unveiled the country's most advanced Motion Capture facility at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, revealing that crucial sequences of his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra , were shot using the cutting-edge technology.

The facility's launch comes as Annapurna Studios completes 50 years of its legacy in Indian cinema, underscoring its continued push toward innovation. Nagarjuna described the lab as a transformative addition to India's filmmaking infrastructure.

"For decades, Indian filmmakers have aspired to tell large-scale stories that match global standards, but access to high-end technology was often a limitation. At Annapurna Studios, our vision has always been to stay at the forefront of filmmaking technology by bringing creativity and innovation together. At a time when Indian cinema is reaching audiences across the world, we wanted to raise the bar even higher. With A&M, filmmakers can now bring everything from epic adventures to intricate science fiction dramas to life right here in Hyderabad," Nagarjuna said, in a press statement.

Yarlagadda, known for backing the global blockbuster Baahubali, framed the initiative as part of a larger ambition to build world-class production ecosystems within India.

"For Indian cinema to truly compete on a global stage, it is essential to create advanced technology ecosystems within the country," he said, adding, "This Motion Capture facility at Annapurna Studios brings together creative ambition and technological excellence. At Mihira Labs, our focus has always been on enabling filmmakers with tools that meet international standards, and partnering with Annapurna Studios and Animatrik allows us to do exactly that. Seeing a filmmaker like SS Rajamouli utilise our A&M MoCap facility for Varanasi reinforces our belief that the future of Indian storytelling will be driven by innovation built at home."

Brett Ineson, President and CTO of Animatrik Film Design, whose company has contributed to Hollywood blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, said the collaboration represents India's moment to embrace high-end storytelling technology.

"This collaboration represents a significant step in enabling filmmakers and creators to tell more immersive, emotionally rich stories with the highest global standards," Ineson said in a press statement.

CV Rao, CTO of Annapurna Studios, elaborated on the lab's technical capabilities, highlighting its role as a powerful previsualization tool.

"This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a powerful previsualization tool for filmmakers, enabling them to meticulously plan and refine their creative vision well before stepping onto a live set. Directors and cinematographers can experiment with camera blocking, lens choices, camera movements, and frame rates in a dynamic virtual environment, allowing critical creative decisions to be finalised during the motion capture stage, prior to principal photography. This not only elevates the quality of execution but also optimises time and cost efficiencies by minimising expensive trial-and-error during live shoots," Rao said.

Looking ahead, Annapurna Studios aims to collaborate with Indian and international filmmakers, game developers and animation studios seeking a production partner in Asia that delivers world-class quality and speed.