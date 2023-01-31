Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Sudheer Babu's Hunt to release on Amazon Prime Video

Sudheer Babu's Hunt to release on Amazon Prime Video

Published on Jan 31, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Sudheer Babu's Hunt, which released in theatres last week, is also set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Sudheer Babu in Hunt.
Sudheer Babu in Hunt.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The much-awaited movie Hunt starring Nitro Star Sudheer Babu is all set to make its OTT debut on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023. The movie, directed by Mahesh Surapaneni, released in theaters on January 26, 2023, and features Srikanth and Bharat Niwas in key roles.

Hunt is backed by V Ananda Prasad of Bhavya Creations and boasts of an impressive star cast comprising Kabir Duhan Singh, Mime Gopi and others in prominent roles. Arul Vincent was the camerman while Ghibran gave the music.

The makers and the digital streaming service are yet to make an official announcement. However, the news of the movie's OTT release has already created a lot of excitement among the fans.

The movie is a suspense thriller that revolves around a group of friends who go on a road trip and get involved in a murder mystery. It is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience hooked.

Hunt is expected to be a treat for the viewers with its spectacular visuals and an intriguing plot.

telugu cinema sudheer babu
