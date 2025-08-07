Tamil Nadu govt will provide protection to theatres screening Vijay Devarakonda's Kingdom amid protests

Gowtam Tinnanuri's Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Kingdom is facing stiff opposition from Tamil groups over the depiction of Sri Lankan Tamils in the film as villain. The situation is such that there are concerns about the film being screened peacefully in Tamil Nadu. Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda plays a police constable turned spy called Suri in the Gowtam Tinnanuri film.

TN Police to protect theatres screening Kingdom

The Madras High Court on Thursday placed on record the undertaking given by the Tamil Nadu state police that they would provide protection, if needed, to the movie theatres, where the film is screened. Pro-Tamil outfit Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) has staged protests in various parts of the state, interrupting screenings of Kingdom.

Government advocate (criminal side) gave the undertaking when the petition filed by M/s SSI Production came up for hearing before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

In its petition, SSI Production sought a direction to the police authorities to provide adequate police protection to the theatres to enable the peaceful and uninterrupted screening of the film Kingdom, and further to restrain Seeman (Chief Coordinator of NTK) and his followers from interfering with the lawful screening of the film.

What is the controversy

In his order, the judge said when the censor board has certified the film, no third party could prevent the exhibition of the movie. If any threat was made by any individual or organisation, action should be taken against them, the judge said.

At the same time, if Seeman, Chief Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi and his party cadres wanted to express their dissent, they could hold a protest after getting permission from the police.

They have the liberty to express their contrary view. But, they could conduct the agitation only in a lawful manner, the judge added.

Kingdom, produced by Sithara Entertainments and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, stars Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. Tamil outfits have taken offence to how Sri Lankan Tamils are depicted as the villains the film, and the primary antagonist is named Murugan. Despite the protests, Kingdom has had a successful run at the box office, earning over ₹75 crore worldwide in a week. The makers are planning to release the film in Sri Lanka now.

(With PTI inputs)