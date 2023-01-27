Veteran Telugu actor Jamuna dies in Hyderabad; Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mahesh Babu pay tributes

Veteran Telugu actor Jamuna, who began acting over seven decades ago, died on Friday morning at her residence in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments. She was 86. Jamuna’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Telugu film fraternity, with actor Mahesh Babu and filmmakers such as Bobby Kolli and Sreenu Vaitla as well as politicians paying their tributes in heartfelt social media posts. Also read: Mahesh Babu pays his respects to late father Krishna at prayer meet. See pics

The Twitter page of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared a condolence message, which read, “CM Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Jamuna garu, the film star of yesteryears and former MP. Jamuna's death brings an end to the golden era artistes of Telugu cinema, the CM said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members,” read the tweet.

Several Telugu celebrities took to Twitter to pay their tributes. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones." Producer Neelima Guna tweeted, “Rest in peace legendary actress Jamuna garu, your portrayal of ‘Satyabhama’ will forever be etched in our hearts. A woman of grace and substance, you shall remain iconic (sic).”

Actor Vishnu Manchu tweeted, “Jamuna Garu . One of most beautiful woman with a childlike heart, a legend in Telugu cinema. Will miss her dearly (sic).” Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna shared a note in Telugu remembering Jamuna. Filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla wrote, “We have lost many legends recently and it is unfortunate that the legendary actress Jamuna garu is no more. Her and her classic movies will always remain in our hearts. I pray for the strength of her family.. Om Shanthi (sic).” Filmmaker Bobby Kolli tweeted, “Saddened to hear the demise of legendary actress Jamuna garu, May her soul rest in peace (sic).”

Jamuna began acting at the 16 in Dr Garikapati Rajarao's Puttillu in 1953. However, it was LV Prasad’s Missamma, which released two years later that turned out to be her breakthrough performance. She went on to work in 198 films over an active career spanning decades. Having predominantly worked in Telugu films where she worked with all the leading male stars – from NT Rama Rao to Akkineni Nageswara Rao; she had also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.

In the 1960’s, Jamuna was one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema, along with Savitri and Bhanumathi. Some of her best films include Gundamma Katha, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, Donga Ramudu and Mooga Manusulu among others. Jamuna, who is survived by her son and daughter, had a brief stint in politics. She was elected as an MP from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat in 1989.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON