Mahesh Babu pays his respects to late father Krishna at prayer meet. See pics

Mahesh Babu and his family held a prayer meet for the legendary actor Ghattamaneni Krishna on Thursday. The prayer meet was attended by friends, family and colleagues from the Telugu film industry, who paid their respects to the late actor. Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu's family also attended the prayer meet. Ramesh had died earlier this year. Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi had also died this year in September. Also read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share statement after his dad Krishna's death

Photos of Mahesh and his family from the prayer meet held on the third day of Krishna’s death were shared online. In one of the pictures shared on Twitter, Mahesh is seen posing with his late brother Ramesh Babu's family. Fans on social media are sending their love to the Ghattamaneni family, and offering their condolences to them.

Earlier, the Telugu Film Producers Council had announced that all film-related activities were cancelled on Wednesday, and the industry was closed as a mark of respect for the late actor Krishna. The 79-year-old had died on Tuesday in Hyderabad, a day after he was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest. Krishna was popularly known as Telugu cinema’s first superstar.

Krishna was also a successful director and producer. Krishna had made his debut as an actor with the 1965 film Thene Manasulu and went on to star in films such as Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777 and Agent Gopi, among many others. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2016 Telugu film, Sri Sri. He had worked in more than 350 films in a career spanning over four decades. He was conferred with the coveted Padma Bhushan in the year 2009.

Krishna's funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities paying their last respects. Chiranjeevi, Vijay Devarakonda, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were present at the funeral. Other actors who were also present included Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu and Naga Chaitanya.

Following his father’s demise, Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar had released a statement. The statement read, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again...”

