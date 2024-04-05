 Tillu Square box office collection day 7: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran film earns around ₹49 crore in India - Hindustan Times
Tillu Square box office collection day 7: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran film earns around 49 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 05, 2024 08:33 AM IST

Tillu Square box office collection day 7: Here’s how Mallik Ram’s sequel to DJ Tillu starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda is faring in India.

Tillu Square box office collection day 7: Tillu Square, the sequel to DJ Tillu, directed by Mallik Ram and starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles released in theatres last Friday. The film, which received a good response from critics and audience alike, made 49 crore approx at the box office, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Jr NTR attends Tillu Square screening, Siddhu Jonnalagadda hints at ‘big surprise coming soon’)

Anupama Parameswaran and Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a still from Tillu Square.
Anupama Parameswaran and Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a still from Tillu Square.

Tillu Square box office numbers

The portal shows Tillu Square collected 11.2 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film made 10.25 crore, raking in 11.1 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film made a business of 6.25 crore, 4.4 crore on Tuesday and 3.15 crore on Wednesday. According to early estimates, the film collected 2.65 crore on Thursday, taking the total to approximately 49 crore.

With the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star this Friday, it remains to be seen how the film will fare.

About Tillu Square

Siddhu reprises his role as DJ Tillu in the sequel, while Anupama plays his love interest, Lilly. Much like the predecessor, the film sees him land in trouble due to whom he falls in love with, with Tillu having to think on his feet to get out of trouble. Siddhu received rave reviews for his one-liners in the film, which he also wrote with Ravi Anthony. The filmmakers announced a third part for the film after its release. Tillu 3 is yet to go on floors.

Upcoming work

Siddhu has numerous films lined up, including Jack and Telusu Kada. He is currently filming for both the projects, with the latter film marking the directorial debut of his friend, stylist Neeraja Kona. Anupama is currently filming for a Malayalam project titled JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail. It remains to be seen what she has signed in Telugu.

Tillu Square box office collection day 7: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran film earns around 49 crore in India
