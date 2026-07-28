Tollywood sees rise in injuries and surgeries; Jr NTR is 6th Telugu star to face recent setback

Telugu star Jr NTR is the latest in the long line of actors who have either been injured on set or have undergone surgeries for old health issues. The actor, who suffered a shoulder injury on Monday, was advised by the doctors to rest completely for 6-8 weeks. He is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, and it’s unknown whether he sustained the injury on set or elsewhere. This makes him the 6th Telugu actor in recent times to face a setback. See the list of other actors who met the same fate:

Chiranjeevi’s shoulder surgery

Jr NTR sustained a shoulder injury as he shoots for Dragon.

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After the release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in January, Chiranjeevi underwent shoulder surgery in February. “Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings,” he wrote on social media, addressing his arm sling. It was to address and correct existing discomfort.

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Varun Tej’s knee injury and surgery

{{^usCountry}} In April, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, actor Varun Tej, sustained a severe knee fracture while practising volleyball for his upcoming film Bhari. His sister, actor-producer Niharika Konidela, posted a note that her brother had undergone surgery for it and was recovering well. The actor turned up with a crutch last week at the promotions for his upcoming horror-comedy, Korean Kanagaraju. He even stood on stage and delivered a speech despite the discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, actor Varun Tej, sustained a severe knee fracture while practising volleyball for his upcoming film Bhari. His sister, actor-producer Niharika Konidela, posted a note that her brother had undergone surgery for it and was recovering well. The actor turned up with a crutch last week at the promotions for his upcoming horror-comedy, Korean Kanagaraju. He even stood on stage and delivered a speech despite the discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

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Pawan Kalyan’s rotator cuff surgery

Chiranjeevi’s brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, underwent surgery this month for old injuries that had affected his rotator cuffs. A three-and-a-half-hour surgery was performed on his right shoulder in Mumbai. Surgery on his left shoulder is expected to take place in two months. His wife, Anna Konidela, wrote after the surgery, “For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he’s in safe hands. One day at a time. We’ll get there.”

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Ram Charan’s eye and wrist injuries and surgeries

In March this year, Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan, injured his face while shooting for Peddi, ahead of its June 4 release. “He had a minor injury to the left eye on the sets, and there was a small procedure done,” the film’s team wrote in a note back then. The actor, who sported a brace on his right wrist during promotions in May, revealed that he sustained a cartilage tear while filming wrestling scenes. The actor underwent surgery for it in Coimbatore on Monday.

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Balakrishna’s muscle tear and surgery

Last week, Nandamuri Balakrishna sustained a muscle tear while shooting for the yet-to-be-titled NBK 111 with Gopichand Malineni. He had to be airlifted to a hospital in Hyderabad from Rajahmundry. The hospital revealed that the actor had injured his left knee. Incidentally, his nephew, Jr NTR, had wished his ‘babai’ (uncle) a speedy recovery, writing, “Get well soon Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form.”

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Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma was also hospitalised earlier this month in Kolkata after a suspected insect bite on the sets of Prabhas’ Fauzi. He was discharged last week.