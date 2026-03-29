Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 11: Pawan Kalyan film struggles to earn ₹70 crore amid Dhurandhar 2 clash

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 11: Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continued its theatrical run on Day 11, screening across 1118 shows and collecting a net of ₹1.03 crore , bringing its total India gross to ₹82.20 crore and total India net to ₹69.94 Cr so far, according to Sacnilk.com. The film has been trying to hold its ground at the box office amid competition from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released around the same time. Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 11: Pawan Kalyan plays the lead in Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's collection in 11 days The film had a strong opening week, raking in ₹65.95 Cr over seven days. Day 1 (Thursday) set the pace with ₹34.75 Cr and 69% occupancy across 4,607 shows, while collections gradually declined during the week, ending Day 7 (Wednesday) at ₹1.35 Cr with 18% occupancy. The second week saw further drops, with Day 8 (Thursday) earning ₹1 Cr from 1,890 shows, and Day 11 (Sunday) recording ₹1.03 Cr with 22% occupancy from Telugu shows alone. Analysts note that the performance reflects a typical trend for pan-India releases, with strong openings followed by steady weekday declines.

Director Harish Shankar on clash with Dhurandhar Speaking about the clash, director Harish Shankar told Glute, “With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, pan-India films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it was a Shah Rukh Khan film, a full entertainer with songs, then we would have thought it’s similar to our film. But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.”

He added, “It’s also a collective decision; it wasn’t in my hands alone. Somewhere within, I too felt that I am doing a film with Pawan sir after so long, and for that film to compete with another big release… But whether it’s Sankranti or summer, there is always space for two to three big films. It’s not like theatres will only show Dhurandhar across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”