Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 11: Pawan Kalyan film struggles to earn ₹70 crore amid Dhurandhar 2 clash
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 11: Pawan Kalyan's film has been facing tough competition from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 11: Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continued its theatrical run on Day 11, screening across 1118 shows and collecting a net of ₹1.03 crore , bringing its total India gross to ₹82.20 crore and total India net to ₹69.94 Cr so far, according to Sacnilk.com. The film has been trying to hold its ground at the box office amid competition from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released around the same time.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh's collection in 11 days
The film had a strong opening week, raking in ₹65.95 Cr over seven days. Day 1 (Thursday) set the pace with ₹34.75 Cr and 69% occupancy across 4,607 shows, while collections gradually declined during the week, ending Day 7 (Wednesday) at ₹1.35 Cr with 18% occupancy. The second week saw further drops, with Day 8 (Thursday) earning ₹1 Cr from 1,890 shows, and Day 11 (Sunday) recording ₹1.03 Cr with 22% occupancy from Telugu shows alone. Analysts note that the performance reflects a typical trend for pan-India releases, with strong openings followed by steady weekday declines.
Director Harish Shankar on clash with Dhurandhar
Speaking about the clash, director Harish Shankar told Glute, “With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, pan-India films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it was a Shah Rukh Khan film, a full entertainer with songs, then we would have thought it’s similar to our film. But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.”
He added, “It’s also a collective decision; it wasn’t in my hands alone. Somewhere within, I too felt that I am doing a film with Pawan sir after so long, and for that film to compete with another big release… But whether it’s Sankranti or summer, there is always space for two to three big films. It’s not like theatres will only show Dhurandhar across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”
About Ustaan Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu‑language action comedy‑drama directed by Harish Shankar, featuring Pawan Kalyan in the title role as a determined and action‑oriented police officer. The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in significant roles, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah and others in key supporting parts. It follows Bhagat Singh’s quest to confront violent adversaries and protect those he cares about, blending high‑octane action with emotional and dramatic moments. The soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the film was released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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