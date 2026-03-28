Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 9: Pawan Kalyan film's downward trend continues amid Dhurandhar 2 craze

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 9: The film, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, hit theatres on March 19 and clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge in the Telugu states. However, it appears that the Aditya Dhar directorial has dominated the box office, leaving Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailing behind. Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 9: Harish Shankar's film is an adaptation of Theri with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

So far, the film has collected close to ₹68 crore and is struggling to keep pace with Pawan Kalyan’s previous releases.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh registered a business of ₹1.10 crore on day 9, which was also its second Friday. The film had a total occupancy of 22.0 per cent on Friday. The film’s total collection in India stands at ₹68.05 crore (nett).

The film still lags behind Pawan’s earlier projects. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had collected ₹74.71 crore net in India within four days, while OG crossed ₹130 crore net in the same period.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh has witnessed a steady dip in its box office collections over the past few days. The film earned ₹7.50 crore on Day 4, followed by ₹2.50 crore on Day 5 and ₹1.75 crore on Day 6. The downward trend continued, with the collection totalling ₹1.35 crore on Day 7 and ₹1.00 crore on Day 8.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has minted over ₹700 crore in India so far and has stormed past the ₹1,000-crore mark globally, cementing its status as an all-time blockbuster.

With the worldwide numbers, the film became the second-fastest Indian film to enter the ₹1,000-crore club after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which achieved the milestone in just six days. Maintaining its phenomenal momentum, the film has now surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh Helmed by Harish Shankar, the action comedy is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The film's director, Harish, spoke about the negative reviews and the underwhelming box-office collection at a recent event. He said, “Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I take constructive criticism. Like, ‘the scene was not very well written’ or ‘it could have been written much better,’ ‘the first half was a little slow’... I will take the constructive criticism, and I don't think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity and their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity."

He further added that he doesn't care about trolls or blocks, or about complaints when someone uses abusive words or crosses a line online. Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks Harish and Pawan's second film after their 2012 film, Gabbar Singh. The film, a remake of the 2010 Dabangg, proved a success at the box office. The film has been in production since 2023. The music and background score have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S.