Varun Tej's team reacts to reports claiming he and Lavanya Tripathi sold OTT rights of their wedding film for 8 crore

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been making headlines ever since they married on November 1 in a dreamy wedding in Italy's Tuscany. Their lavish celebrations were attended by friends and family, including actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Recently, it was reported that the rights of the newlywed’s wedding videos has been sold to Netflix for ₹8 crore. Varun Tej's team has now issued a statement in this regard. Also read: Allu Arjun and family, Niharika Konidela pose with newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at dreamy wedding in Italy

Varun's team rubbishes rumours

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi married in Italy on November 1.

It read, "The ongoing speculations around the OTT rights of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding are completely baseless and untrue. Requesting everyone not to believe in such rumours and spread them." Vamsi Shekhar, a known public relations professional, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the statement.

Reports were rife that Varun and Lavanya's wedding film will stream on Netflix. The OTT platform had previously acquired the streaming rights for the wedding videos of several celebrities, including Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who married in June last year. However, the deal is reportedly cancelled or is on hold.

Varun and Lavanya's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi married on Wednesday. The wedding was attended by family and close friends and the star-studded guest list included, Chiranjeevi and others. The couple married according to Hindu customs at the ceremony, which was held at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany. Official wedding photos of the couple as well as inside photos from various wedding functions were unveiled last week.

Telugu cinema's biggest names attended Varun and Lavanya's reception in Hyderabad on Sunday – from Varun's family, including actor-sister Niharika Konidela and parents Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela to Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh. Badminton player Saina Nehwal also attended the reception, which was held at N Convention Center in Hyderabad

After the wedding in Italy and reception in Hyderabad, Varun and Lavanya have reportedly planned another reception in Dehradun. The reception in Dehradun will reportedly be for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there.

