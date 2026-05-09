Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 37th birthday feeling ‘complete’, says his brother Anand Deverakonda

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 37 on May 9, and his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, had a special wish for him. Posting unseen pictures from his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, Anand remarked on how his brother was celebrating his birthday this year, feeling ‘complete’. Fans couldn’t help but gush about how adorable it all was.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates 37th birthday feeling ‘complete’

Anand Deverakonda at his brother Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding.

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Anand posted pictures from Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding on Instagram. Two pictures show Vijay guiding Anand in taking a picture of him with his new bride. Another shows the brothers chatting it up ahead of a ceremony. A picture even shows Vijay in a turban, with his hand on Anand’s shoulder. The actor also posted pictures of their parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, taking part in wedding ceremonies.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting the unseen pictures, Anand wrote that his brother was ringing in 37, feeling more confident and complete than ever. He wrote, “This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (heart and sparkles emojis) @thedeverakonda.” Anand also re-posted Vijay’s new poster from his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana on his birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting the unseen pictures, Anand wrote that his brother was ringing in 37, feeling more confident and complete than ever. He wrote, “This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (heart and sparkles emojis) @thedeverakonda.” Anand also re-posted Vijay’s new poster from his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana on his birthday. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay Deverakonda's new look from Rowdy Janardhana.

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Fans couldn’t help but gush about how sweet Anand’s birthday wishes for Vijay were. “This is sooo cute,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “My heart.” “Favorite trio,” wrote one fan while numerous others posted heart and cake emojis, wishing ‘Vijay anna’ (elder brother) on his birthday. One fan joked, “Neku epudu bro pelli (When are you getting married bro?)” while another called Anand “Chinna kondaaaa (Little Deverakonda).”

Upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in the 2025 Gowtam Tinnanuri film Kingdom. The film, which also starred Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse, was released amid much hype but failed to make a mark. He now has Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, lined up. He also has the period action film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrithyan and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

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Rashmika last starred in Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma in Hindi, as well as Kuberaa and The Girlfriend in Telugu last year. She now has Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 lined up for release with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as her co-stars. Apart from Ranabaali, she also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, which is slated for release in Telugu. Vijay and Rashmika got married in Udaipur on February 26.

Anand, who last starred in the 2024 release Gam Gam Ganesha, has Aditya Haasan’s Epic – First Semester with his Baby co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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