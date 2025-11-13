Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional praising Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend: ‘I’m so proud of the woman she’s become’

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 08:24 pm IST

Vijay Deverakonda expressed pride in Rashmika Mandanna's choices and acknowledged her kindness in the face of criticism. 

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the success meet of The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, where he appeared as the chief guest. The event turned emotional when Vijay opened up about how deeply the film moved him and expressed admiration for Rashmika’s growth as an artist and a person.

Vijay lauds about Rashmika's acting

Speaking about his fiancée, Vijay said, “I’ve seen Rashmika since Geetha Govindam, and she truly is a Bhooma Devi (her character in The Girlfriend). From that point, she has become the woman she is today, choosing to take on a film like this at the peak of her career. I feel so proud.” His words, filled with emotion, left Rashmika visibly teary-eyed on stage.

Vijay further added, “She has faced her share of criticism and bullying. If it were me, I’d react immediately, but Rashmika chooses kindness every single day, no matter what people say. One day, the world will see her for who she truly is. she is an amazing woman.”

Discussing the film itself, Vijay revealed that he was deeply moved by it. “I watched The Girlfriend and was emotional throughout. I couldn’t stop my tears,” he shared. He also praised the team for tackling sensitive issues in a powerful way, adding, “More than box-office numbers, this film has sparked thought and awareness, inspiring women to speak up. Many commercial hits fail to make this kind of societal impact. Rahul and the producers have achieved something remarkable.”

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have been long rumoured to be dating since their hit film Geetha Govindam (2018), are reportedly engaged. The couple allegedly exchanged rings in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad home on 3 October 2025, attended only by close family.

About The Girfriend

The Girlfriend, released on 7 November, has received strong word-of-mouth and a positive critical response. Within six days of its release, the Telugu drama has crossed the 10 crore mark at the box office and continues to draw audiences. The film’s success, coupled with its social message, has made it one of Rashmika Mandanna’s most talked-about performances in recent times.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional praising Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend: ‘I’m so proud of the woman she’s become’
