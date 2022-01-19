Vijay Deverakonda reacts to old clip of TV show starring him as child actor: ‘They signed chubby kids’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his first stint as a child actor on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable. Vijay spoke of the time when he featured in a brief scene for a television show that was based on Sai Baba.

Vijay came as a special guest on the show Unstoppable with his Liger director Puri Jagannadh and actor-producer Charmme Kaur. The show, which streams on the OTT platform Aha, has teased fans with a promo video. In the video, Nandamuri is seen playing a childhood video of Vijay from his schooldays.

The video features an almost unrecognisable Vijay Deverakonda mouthing a line about Sai Baba. Speaking about the clip, he said: “I grew up and studied in an ashram in Puttaparthi. Once, they shot a TV serial on Sai Baba and they signed chubby-looking kids to play small parts in the serial.”

After watching the clip, Nandamuri joked about how far Vijay has come from having someone dub his dialogues to now becoming a star.

In his upcoming film Liger, Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. The project, which has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, will mark Vijay's Bollywood debut. It also stars Ananya Panday and features boxing legend Mike Tyson in a cameo.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The project was originally planned to be made in Telugu with actor Jr. NTR a few years ago but it didn’t materialise.

Eventually, Puri pitched the idea to Vijay and brought him on board. Over the course of last year and a half, Vijay exclusively worked on his physique for this project.

