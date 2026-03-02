Vishnu Manchu shares update after being stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘The family is safe’

He went on to add, “In tense times, what stands out is the quiet efficiency and brilliant preparedness on the ground. Grateful to the UAE authorities for their steady leadership.”

Taking to his X account on Monday, Vishnu said, “To everyone concerned about our safety, thank you. (folded hands emoticon) We are safe in Dubai. The family is safe. Aside from occasional distant sounds, life continues with calm and order.”

Actor-filmmaker Vishnu Manchu sparked concern after he shared that he is stranded in Dubai amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. On March 2, Vishnu reassured fans with another update, sharing that he and the family are safe. He thanked everyone who was concerned for their safety. (Also read: Lakshmi Manchu prays for brother Vishnu Manchu and his family's safety as they are in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict )

A few days ago, Vishnu had shared a video on his X account to give clarity about the scenario in Dubai. In the video, which appears to have been taken outside the actor's residence, missiles lit up the sky as Vishnu looked at his son, who was audibly frightened. In the caption, the actor shared, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”

He went on to add, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”

Vishnu's sister, Lakshmi Manchu, prayed for the safety of him and the entire family. Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it’s your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail (white heart emoticon),” she wrote.

About the US-Iran conflict On Sunday, Iran continued with missile and drone strikes against several West Asian countries with US military bases, including the UAE, in retaliation for the joint Israel-US air strikes on Saturday that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military leaders.

Meanwhile, all flight operations at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice following security developments in the Middle East. Authorities at the airport report that within hours of the shutdown, over 280 aircraft were cancelled and another 250 were delayed.