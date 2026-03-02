Lakshmi Manchu prays for brother Vishnu Manchu and his family's safety as they are in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict

On Monday, Lakshmi wrote, “Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it’s your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail (white heart emoticon).”

A few days ago, actor Vishnu Manchu shared that he was in Dubai with his family amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and escalating tensions across the Middle East. His sister, Lakshmi Manchu, has shared a message for him and his family via her X account. (Also read: Amid US-Iran conflict, Vishnu Manchu visits family in Dubai, shares video of missiles in the sky: ‘Praying for peace’ )

For the unversed, Vishnu had shared a video on his X account to give clarity about the scenario in Dubai. In the video, which appears to have been taken outside the actor's residence, missiles lit up the sky as Vishnu looked at his son, who was audibly frightened at that moment. In the caption, the actor shared, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”

He went on to add, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”

About the US-Iran conflict Iran’s ongoing heavy bombardment across the Gulf has sparked fears of a broader war and shaken a region long viewed as calm and safe in the Middle East. The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed after a joint US-Israeli airstrike hit Tehran on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed his death on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all flight operations at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice following security developments in the Middle East. Authorities at the airport report that within hours of the shutdown, over 280 aircraft were canceled and another 250 were delayed.