Lakshmi Manchu prays for brother Vishnu Manchu and his family's safety as they are in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict
Vishnu Manchu said he was in Dubai to visit his family amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Sister Lakshmi Manchu has shared a message for him and his family.
A few days ago, actor Vishnu Manchu shared that he was in Dubai with his family amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and escalating tensions across the Middle East. His sister, Lakshmi Manchu, has shared a message for him and his family via her X account. (Also read: Amid US-Iran conflict, Vishnu Manchu visits family in Dubai, shares video of missiles in the sky: ‘Praying for peace’)
What Lakshmi said
On Monday, Lakshmi wrote, “Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it’s your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail (white heart emoticon).”
For the unversed, Vishnu had shared a video on his X account to give clarity about the scenario in Dubai. In the video, which appears to have been taken outside the actor's residence, missiles lit up the sky as Vishnu looked at his son, who was audibly frightened at that moment. In the caption, the actor shared, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”
He went on to add, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”
About the US-Iran conflict
Iran’s ongoing heavy bombardment across the Gulf has sparked fears of a broader war and shaken a region long viewed as calm and safe in the Middle East. The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed after a joint US-Israeli airstrike hit Tehran on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed his death on Sunday.
Meanwhile, all flight operations at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice following security developments in the Middle East. Authorities at the airport report that within hours of the shutdown, over 280 aircraft were canceled and another 250 were delayed.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
