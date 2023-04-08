When Allu Arjun wanted to become animator, and not actor

Actor Allu Arjun is a big name in Telugu film industry and now across the country as well. Although he belongs to a film family, he didn't always plan to join the business. In an interview, he revealed about wanting to become an animator instead. As Allu Arjun turns a year older, let's know him better and his story of becoming one of the most popular actors in India. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Allu Arjun isn't involved in decision making for daughter Arha) Allu Arjun celebrates his 41th birthday on Saturday.

Allu Arjun is the son of film producer Allu Aravind. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2003 Telugu romantic drama Gangotri. It was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. He rose to fame after starring in Sukumar's cult classic Arya in 2004 and never looked back.

In an interview in 2020, the actor was asked if he always wanted to become an actor. Allu Arjun told Filmfare, “Initially, I wanted to be an animator. But soon my interest fizzled out.. When you’re born in a film family, you’re influenced by the environment. Wherever you go, you’re bound to return to films. This place has some kind of gravity.”

He was also asked if being in the same profession brings competition among the family members. He denied it and added, “Not at all. It’s your own journey regardless of the competition. From the outside it seems, everyone is part of the race, running together. But from the inside, you’re running with your own self, in keeping with your capacity.”

Last month, Allu completed 20 years in the film industry. He took to Instagram and penned a note expressing gratitude to all the people who helped him to shape his career, particularly his fans. “Today, I completed 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever," he shared.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers recently dropped a special video followed by a new poster which starred Allu Arjun in a new avatar. It is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

