When Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount couldn't stop praising Jr NTR in RRR

Jr NTR is currently in the US to attend the 95th Academy Awards where his epic period action drama RRR's song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. The actor met Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount at a cafe in Beverly hills recently. According to sources, Lucien couldn’t stop himself from raving about RRR and particularly praised Jr NTR’s tiger chase sequence in the film. (Also read: Odds of Naatu Naatu winning are huge: Lauren Gottlieb, who is dancing to Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR song at Oscars 2023)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has already become a worldwide phenomenon. Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated in the Best Original Song category, has been composed by MM Keeravani. The song stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It will be performed by Lauren Gottlieb, who was a runner-up in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 6, at Oscars 2023. The award ceremony is taking place on March 12 (March 13 in India). RRR is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be nominated at the Oscars.

Jr NTR posted a picture with Lucien Laviscount on his Instagram Story.

As per Free Press Journal report, a source said about the interaction between Lucien and NTR, “Lucien could identify Jr NTR quickly and came to greet him. He also congratulated the actor on the thunderous success and achievements of RRR. They went on to talk about the film and Lucien was curious to know how Jr NTR filmed the interval scene with animals. He was all praises for the RRR actor and his performance in the film.” Lucien even took to his Instagram Stories to post a selfie of both of them which Jr NTR reshared on his Story and wrote in the caption, "Lucien never drive again!" Jr NTR also posted a separate picture on his Instagram Story with Lucien where both of them can be seen looking directly at the camera.

The film has already fetched several international titles, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year in the best song category. RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries--Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles. The Oscars ceremony will be held in Los Angeles.

