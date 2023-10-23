When 'Young Rebel Star' Prabhas revealed he is not comfortable with such titles

Actor Prabhas celebrates his birthday on Monday. The Telugu star first made his debut in 2002 with Eeswar, and gained fame two years later when he featured in Varsham. By the time the action film Mirchi released in theatres in 2013, he was a popular star and had already got the name of Young Rebel Star. This was much before he gained national stardom with SS Rajamouli's Bahubali The Beginning in 2015. Prabhas in a still from 2013 film Mirchi.

Prabhas was not ‘comfortable’

Did you know that in an interview around the release of Mirchi, Prabhas had told 123Telugu.com that he is not comfortable with titles such as the one given to him?

Speaking in the interview, at the time when he was working on SS Rajamouli's historic drama, Prabhas said he is not comfortable with titles and just wants to be Prabhas. “You see, I am never really comfortable with titles. If left to me, I will simply use Prabhas. I tried to convince my friends to drop ‘Young Rebel Star’ for Mirchi but they convinced me otherwise. My fans love that title and they did not want to disappoint them. I agreed to it. My fans are most important to me and whatever they like is what I will like. (laughs)”

Prabhas: ‘Won’t act in parallel cinema'

Prabhas also said in the interview that he will never act in parallel cinema or art films. "I will stick to entertainers. I will experiment within the limits of my image. For example, Darling and Mr. Perfect were experiments for me since I attempted family drama. I may never do a film like Chakram again. I did get bored after a string of action films and that is why I opted to do films like Darling and Mr. Perfect. I got my kick and I am now working for an action entertainer Bahubali.

Prabhas' new projects

Prabhas was seen essaying the role of Raghava in Om Raut's Adipurush which released earlier this year. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The film was widely criticised for poor graphics, VFX; and wrong representation of the characters.

Up next, Prabhas is all set for a box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh's Dunki will release on the same day as Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part One which features Prabhas. Both films will release on Christmas this year.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, apart from two other Telugu films lined up for release next year.

