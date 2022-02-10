TKSS: Bipasha Basu denies fighting with Karan Singh Grover, says ‘main bas bolti hu’. Watch Kapil Sharma's reaction

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show's Valentine's Day special. The promo is proof that the two had a blast talking about their married life while host Kapil Sharma cracked jokes about their fitness.

The promo shows Bipasha in a black and white kaftan, arriving hand in hand with husband Karan, who chose a white shirt, colourful denims paired with a denim shirt overneath. Kapil welcomes them and highlights how they have been looking absolutely the same since 10 years. “Ye wo log hote hain jo apni suhagraat pe doodh nahi protein shake pi ke sote hain (They are those people who drink protein shake instead of milk on their first night after marriage).”

Kapil also made fun of Karan's tattoos. The actor has several tattoos on his body. Taking a dig at him, Kapil asked, “How many tattoos do you need to get on your body that you won't require any clothes)?” But Bipasha replied on his behalf, “Aisa hone nahi wala hai. Inhe kapde bahut pasand hain, aur kapdo ke bina rahna bhi bahut pasand hai (This is not going to happen. He loves clothes and loves being without clothes).”

After Kapil, Archana Puran Singh asked the couple about what do they fight about. Karan replies in sarcasm, “maine kujh galat kia hoga (I must have commited a mistake).” When Archana asks him about what kind of mistaks, he answers, “main har bar alag galti karta hu (I commit different mistakes every time).”

When Bipasha is asked about her point of view, she claims, “main jhagda nahi karti hu, main bas bolti hu (I don't fight, I only speak).” Kapil reacts to her, “jhagda kya bologi na, hunter thodi marogi (you speak during a fight, you won't hit with a hunter).”

On the topic of giving gifts to each other, Karan says Bipasha likes surprise gifts. “So she tells me before hand what she wants,” he adds in sarcasm.

