Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's dream romance has ‘fizzled out’

Retired NFL Legend Tom Brady,46, and famous supermodel Irina Shayk,37, have apparently called it quits after less than four months of dating.

The brief romance had just “fizzled out,” an insider told TMZ on Saturday. They also added that the pair amicably decided to call it quits rather than due to any major drama.

Well, the news isn't as surprising as it seems as recently Tom has been spending some solo time.

Recently he was seen on a yacht in Miami without Irina by his side.

The former quarterback was seen soaking up the sun in the Sunshine State, while the supermodel was spotted in New York City with her little pup in a Birkin bag.

Earlier this month, he attended Michael Rubin's celebrity casino night party in Atlantic City, New Jersey without his former girl.

Rather, the Super Bowl Champ reunited with Kim Kardashian, with whom he was rumoured to have a flirty catch-up at one of Michael's previous parties- the all-white Hamptons fete- during the Fourth of July weekend.

The last time the former duo was spotted together was in mid-September. The celebrity model was seen arriving at Tom's New York City wearing a black one-shoulder dress with a leopard print slip dress underneath.

The duo first sparked dating rumours in July, when they were spotted getting cosy in a car. It was the first time Tom was spotted with someone after his divorce from Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in October 2022.

Since then, they were spotted roaming the world, from a date night in the Big Apple to a 48-hour prance at a chic London hotel.

Meanwhile, Irina has been linked to both Tom and Bradley Cooper, who she shares a daughter with.

An insider told Page Six in September that the top model liked Tom, but was still hoping to marry Bradley one day.

She has also posted photographs of herself shirtless while on vacation with him in August, confusing the fans on who she was interested in being with.