News / Entertainment / Tv / 'A little nervous about that,' Tom Sandoval shares concerns over sharing BravoCon stage with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix

'A little nervous about that,' Tom Sandoval shares concerns over sharing BravoCon stage with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 03, 2023 09:54 AM IST

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval reflects on the fallout of his affair with Raquel Leviss and the public scrutiny he faced, but handeled somehow.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval expressed apprehension about his upcoming appearance at BravoCon 2023.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix(File Images)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix(File Images)

In a conversation with co-star Tom Schwartz on the podcast ‘Everybody Loves Tom,’ Sandoval shared his nervousness about potentially sharing the stage with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in front of fans.

“If she comes out, it’s like, ‘Yay,’ [or] whatever. Then I come out and people are going to want to show their, like, loyalty to Team Ariana or whatever, and I’m a little nervous about that,” he said.

Sandoval’s concern stems from the fallout of his highly publicized affair with Raquel Leviss, which ended his relationship with Madix. The affair has been a central topic in recent media coverage and was notably mentioned on CNN, leading to a significant public reaction.

Sandoval reflected on the intense scrutiny he faced, saying, “It was just so exhausting,” and recounted being labeled as pathetic by his publicist during the ordeal.

Despite the personal challenges, Sandoval feels that his experience on the reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” has equipped him to handle the pressures of public appearances and scrutiny. He starred in Season 2 of the show and broke down while discussing the affair and its impact on his life.

Meanwhile, Madix has been focusing on her own growth and success following the breakup. She released a cocktail book earlier this year and is competing on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Madix also received attention for her positive response to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ parody of her breakup on their show “Live.”

Madix has openly discussed how the public nature of her breakup has made her stronger. In an interview with Us Weekly, she stated, “This situation made me realize that I can do hard things.”

She emphasized her resilience by adding, “The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star, along with other cast members including Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump, Madix, and Schwartz, are slated for a panel discussion at BravoCon this Friday. The event promises to be an interesting convergence of personal dynamics and fan interactions for the “Vanderpump Rules” stars.

