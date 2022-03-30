Aashish Bhardhwaj: I have given my all to acting

Actor-model Aashish Bhardhwaj affirms that struggle is actually a process of learning.

“I have always felt there is no term like struggle, especially for an artiste, because it’s more a process of learning and polishing one’s craft. Why tag one’s effort and hard work as something that brings along an unenthusiastic approach to life. Also, struggle is for those who have no place to live or have no food on the table. We are no one to demean their everyday tryst for survival. This is the profession I have given my all to, and where I am today, I feel I’m swiftly inching closer to what I dreamt of once,” says the Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na actor.

Hailing from Khatauli district near Meerut, UP, Bhardhwaj likes the way his home state is becoming the favourite spot of Mumbai filmmakers including A-listers. “It’s amazing how almost all big and small cities are playing an important part on TV, OTT as well as films. Look at how many films are being shot in almost all cities of UP at a single go. And today, I am extremely happy that my new character and the story around him is set in UP. It was a dream come true for local artistes, especially the younger lot, who need a backing before aiming for Mumbai.”

Currently, Bhardhwaj is happy that finally makers are considering him for lead roles. “I am absolutely thrilled to have bagged a show as a protagonist because I knew I was ready to carry a show on my own. For now, all my focus is my new show Mithai that will see me playing an enthusiastic youngster in this light-hearted family show. Being on the right track now, I feel things will for sure fall in place with each passing day,” says Bhardhwaj, who has been part of a theatre in Delhi and has done a number of TV commercials.