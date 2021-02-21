Abhinav Shukla thinks Rubina Dilaik is ‘clearly’ Bigg Boss 14 winner, reveals he will welcome her home with a surprise

With hours to go for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla feels that she has earned the trophy by showing ‘exemplary courage, stamina and good conduct’. Abhinav was also a contestant on the show, alongside Rubina, but was evicted earlier this month.

Abhinav also revealed that he has a surprise planned for Rubina when she returns home but refused to divulge any further details.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Abhinav said, “Rubina not only deserves but she has earned the title of the winner through her journey. Exemplary courage, stamina and good conduct throughout the season. And it's not easy spending 140 days like this. It's almost half a year. You have to stay with a lot of stress, a lot of difference of opinion from the people. It's like a war of attrition with the people inside. And she has made a mark in the hearts and minds of the people.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy, meet his other children Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim

Abhinav said that he would have been quite nervous if he was competing with Rubina in the finale but feels excited now. He talked about the support she has been getting not only from friends and fans, but also from people from the entertainment industry.

“They are really liking her. So, I think we clearly have a winner now. I just want to see her lift the trophy and celebrate,” he said, adding that he has made special preparations to welcome her home. “I will keep it a secret as of now as that's a surprise,” he said.

Rubina was a favourite for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy with Hindustan Times readers. Over 70,000 people voted in a poll conducted by HT, with more than 50% saying that she deserves to win. Rahul Vaidya came second, with around 25% of the total votes.