Anshu Zarbade: Having a plan B to fall back on gives an option to say no

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 14, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Actor Anshu Zarbade advises newcomers to have a plan B in place and to understand the importance of doing big banner projects initially in their careers. She also highlights the need to be open to working across different mediums and mentions her passion for fashion design.

Actor Anshu Zarbade asserts that as a newcomer with no godfather, one must have a plan B in place.

Anshu Zarbade
Anshu Zarbade

The Naagin-6 and Selfiee actor says, “The industry functions on set parameters and as a newbie you slowly get to learn the tricks of the trade. For instance, I understood the importance of doing a big banner project initially in my career. It helps you stand out among the crowd. Also, having a plan B to fall back on gives an option to say no when required.”

Zarbade recalls how she had auditioned for a TV show and got a call after two years. “After giving an audition back in my hometown Bhopal (MP) but I didn’t get any response from them. I just forgot about it and moved on. After years, when I eventually got a call, I was a little startled but also knew that this was it. After doing a few episodic for a daily, I got a song in Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh followed by more work including two OTT series.”

The actor is keen to work across mediums, she adds, “I don’t wish to be medium bound in my career. Why say no to television when I know it’s reach in terms of numbers is the biggest. I have shot for a web series Showstoppers, sharing screen with Shweta Tiwari, also I am playing parallel lead in another web show Aashiqana 3. Next, I have some good TV scripts to consider so maybe I will get back on TV.”

Zarbade is a trained fashion designer too. “I have been running an online fashion business for quite some time and plan to come up with a store once I have a little time off from acting. I had also designed for actors like Karan Kundraa and I feel that I will surely take this profession forward too.”

