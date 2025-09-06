Actor Ashish Kapoor undergoes medical potency test in alleged rape case, says Delhi Police: ‘Report will be crucial’

Actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested in connection with a rape allegation, has undergone a medical potency test, said the Delhi Police. As per news agency ANI, the test was conducted on Friday at AIIMS. Ashish Kapoor was arrested recently by the Delhi Police.

Medical test conducted on Ashish Kapoor

The Delhi Police said, "This report will be used as crucial evidence against him in the alleged rape case." The case has been registered at Delhi's Civil Lines police station. Ashish was on the run from the police for three weeks. He was arrested in Pune for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman during a party at a house in the Civil Lines area on August 10.

About the rape case

A senior police officer told HT, “The team has been looking for him. He was earlier traced to Goa, but when the team reached, he slipped away. He was then traced to Pune, where he was found living with a friend and was arrested on Tuesday.” The incident came to light in the early hours of August 11 when the woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by four men at a party.

“In her complaint, she said that she was at home on Sunday when she received a call from her friend who invited her to a party at the house of an acquaintance in Civil Lines,” said an officer. In her complaint, she said that after consuming alcohol, she began feeling disoriented.

She alleged that the men took her to a washroom where they gang-raped and physically assaulted her while recording the incident. The accused reportedly also threatened to share the video on social media if she disclosed the crime to authorities. After they dropped her outside her Punjabi Bagh residence, she immediately contacted the police.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on August 11 and under section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

About Ashish Kapoor

Ashish has worked in several shows, including Saraswatichandra, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Apna Sa, and Bandini.