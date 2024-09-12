Actor Rajesh Puri claims he escaped kidnapping ploy in Delhi: ‘They planned to demand a ransom of 2 crore’

Actor Rajesh Puri’s recent trip to Delhi turned out to be a harrowing experience when he escaped a kidnapping, sharing that he was being conned on the pretext of being invited for an 'event' in Delhi. Also read: Rajesh Puri, Abhinav Chaturvedi recall working on Hum Log Rajesh Puri is not planning to file a case.(Instagram)

Plan to kidnap him

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor revealed when he reached Delhi for the so-called event, he was taken to Meerut. He shared that he was paid ₹35,000 in advance and his flight tickets too were booked. He even recorded a video for the event, and shared some pictures for the event. But he never got a formal invite from the event team despite him asking for it multiple times.

When he reached Delhi, he was greeted by two men at the Delhi airport, following which he sat in the car

“'The new car had no license plate, and the driver wore a mask, which raised my suspicions. 'They then started heading toward Meerut, and when I asked why, they gave vague responses. That’s when I realised something is wrong. I mentioned my strong connections in Delhi to make them uncomfortable. They offered me to eat at a dhaba when we were 12 kms away from Meerut,” he said.

When he got anxious, he asked them about his whereabouts, and at that time he was told that he was being kidnapped.

Escaping a nightmare

To escape the plan, he made kidnappers believe that he had strong connections in Delhi which left them uncomfortable. After a few hours, the kidnappers dropped him at the border, where he called his brother in law to pick him up.

He also claimed that he even got a call from one of the kidnappers that night.

“This guy told me that their car was being followed by armed men, and that I was being taken to a remote location where they planned to demand a ransom of 1 or 2 crore rupees,” added the actor.

He is still not over the bad incident, and is not planning to file a case. He has shared that his lawyer friends have advised him to stay away from the incident, and fears that it may irk the kidnappers.

Rajesh is known for working on projects such as Hum Log, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.