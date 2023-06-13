Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik opens up on her road accident: I was in shock for a few seconds

Rubina Dilaik opens up on her road accident: I was in shock for a few seconds

ByRishabh Suri
Jun 13, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Actor Rubina Dilaik survived a car accident in Mumbai when a truck driver rammed into her car from behind at a traffic signal. She and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, are taking legal action against the driver. Dilaik also highlighted the dangers of people not following traffic rules, citing a similar incident in Chandigarh involving her aunt and cousins.

She barely escaped a fatal situation, when her car at a Mumbai traffic signal was rammed into by a truck driver on June 10. And living to tell us the tale is actor Rubina Dilaik.

Actor Rubina Dilaik’s husband actor Abhinav Shukla came to control the situation.
Actor Rubina Dilaik's husband actor Abhinav Shukla came to control the situation.

Sharing the details, she says, “My car was slowing down since the signal had turned yellow, when suddenly I had this jerk from behind. This is next to Inorbit mall in Malad. This truck guy rammed into us from behind, my car had a speed of 40-60. My head hit the seat ahead, and then I got back and landed on my lower back. The impact was so high that I was in shock for a few seconds. Then Abhinav (Shukla, actor-husband) came and managed the whole situation.”

Shukla had in fact written in a tweet after that, “...Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights...” Dilaik continues that the first thing he did was take her to the hospital and get medical tests done. “Everything was good in the tests, thankfully. When you go towards Andheri, between Bangur Nagar and Hypercity, I have seen this many times- people don’t stop or obey the signal. I vividly remember having this conversation with Abhinav just a couple of days back, that people carelessly jump the signal. It is not like, the first incident of road accident in my family in the recent past,” says Dilaik.

The actor’s aunt and cousins were involved in a similar incident in Chandigarh, when a truck driver driving under influence rammed into their car, and it was badly smashed. The passengers however barely escaped. “It is so dangerous to be out there,” she rues, “Because people are not following the traffic rules. When it happens to you, it wrecks your nerve. I have taken legal action against that truck driver. If we let go of such things, we become irresponsible for not putting it out there. One of my friends was in a cab few days back with her five-month old daughter, a car rammed into theirs. They were waiting at the signal.”

    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes on films, television and OTT, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

