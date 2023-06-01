Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shivin Narang reacts to Nawazuddin’s comment on depression: People in urban areas are only more aware about mental health issues

Shivin Narang reacts to Nawazuddin’s comment on depression: People in urban areas are only more aware about mental health issues

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 01, 2023 08:02 AM IST

Shivin Narang feels there is a need to push for more accessibility for all when it comes to mental health

Actor Shivin Narang doesn’t agree with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s remarks that depression is an urban concept, and he stresses that there is not really a link between mental health and one living in an urban or rural environment.

Shivin Narang feels there is a need to push for more accessibility for all when it comes to mental health
Shivin Narang feels there is a need to push for more accessibility for all when it comes to mental health

“Depression is a state of mind, and has a lot to do with chemicals present in the mind and body. When it comes to it being an urban or rural concept, I have to mention that I have seen a lot of cases coming from both the set up,” Narang tells us.

The 32-year-old continues, “I have seen people from both the places struggling with it, and reaching out for help. In fact, there is still a lot of awareness work which needs to be done because there are still people who don’t address what is exactly happening to them”.

Here, Narang picks an incident from his own personal life to highlight how lack of awareness affects people’s life.

“A similar incident where someone really in a very close relationship, a friend or family, didn’t know what was happening. As they didn’t know what was happening, the person didn’t ever address it. When we found out about the signs, we showed it to the doctor, which came out as a case of depression and anxiety. So, no I don’t believe it has anything to do about the place,” says the actor, who recently made his Bollywood debut with film, Goodbye.

In fact, Narang feels it is more about “being aware” rather than a place. “For instance, people in Urban places are more aware about it. There are a lot of doctors whom they can reach out for counselling. There is accessibility to deal with it, whereas in the rural setup, there is still stigma attached to it. The stigma is prevalent in Urban places also, but it is more in rural areas. Instead of discussing where it is present or not present, we should treat it as an illness, like we do with others such as diabetes. Depression is an illness, and has nothing to do with rural or urban,” asserts the actor.

That being said, there is one change he would like to see in the narrative around mental health, and it is people using the term casually.

“As it is more accepted in the urban space, people are using the word depressed in everything, from not being able to crack anything to going through a bad breakup or dealing with a family issue. The word is openly and overused in urban setup. And it needs to change,” he ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mental health depression
mental health depression
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out