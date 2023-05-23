Gautam Vig disheartened with speculations around Aditya Rajput’s death: I never saw him doing drugs (Exclusive)

Actor-model-casting director Aditya Singh Rajput’s demise has shocked his close friend-actor Gautam Vig. The two knew each other for over five years, however, Vig was so taken aback with the news that he couldn’t even see Rajput’s deadbody. “I couldn’t do a video call when his funeral was going on,” says Vig who is currently shooting in Chandigarh. Gautam Vig and Aditya Singh Rajput

Rajput’s death was speculated to be due to drug overdose.While no confirmation has come from the police or the hospital, Vig is disheartened by the speculations. “I don’t understand why people do this after someone’s gone. The same thing happened with Sidharth Shukla as well. Until anything is proven… I don’t believe in that. That is just to catch some eyeballs. I have seen him in the last 5-6 years, we have partied so much. I know that he was always fun, he would never do drugs in front of me. I have never seen him doing that. We would party, even drink and smoke. But never seen him doing drugs or even talking about it. How do they know it was drug overdose,” Vig rues.

Vig last met Rajput in April at the launch of his song. “We spoke three days ago, where he was asking me to come to Mumbai to party,” he recalls. Talking about Rajput, the former Bigg Boss contestant shares, “He was a fun guy, always happy, always ready to help others and very business minded. He would always talk about work and nothing else.”

Vig was shooting for his daily soap when his friend Rajiv Adatia (former Bigg Boss contestant) called him to inform about Rajput’s death. “I was in the middle of the scene and I froze. I had no idea what happened to me, I was in shock. I didn’t expect he would go so soon,” he adds.

Rajput hailed from Delhi and was 32 when he died. Along with modelling, casting and acting, Rajput was also a photographer. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Furthermore he also did shows such as Splitsvilla 9, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.